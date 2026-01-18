Europe Warns US About Tariffs

Emergency meeting considers retaliatory measures
Posted Jan 18, 2026 5:00 PM CST
Europe Tells US It Risks 'Downward Spiral' in Ties
Danish soldiers disembark at the port in Nuuk, Greenland, on Sunday.   (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

European officials held an emergency meeting in Brussels on Sunday to map out a response to President Trump's threat to raise tariffs on eight US allies unless they accept his effort to buy Greenland, calling the move coercive and a challenge to sovereignty. Diplomats from the 27 EU nations weighed possible countermeasures, including new levies or restrictions on US service providers operating in the bloc, according to two European diplomats. France is urging activation of a powerful 2023 trade tool that could hit American services, the Washington Post reports, especially in sectors dominated by US tech companies, though many members prefer to try to ease tensions with the US first. Leaders of the 27 nations plan an emergency, in-person summit this week, possibly Thursday, per Politico Europe. Developments include:

  • A warning: The nations facing the tariffs issued a joint statement Sunday warning that the US threats "undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral"—a joint statement that represents the most forceful rebuke of Trump by the European allies since he returned to office, per the AP. European officials say any US tariffs on some member states effectively hit the entire EU customs bloc, per the Post, and note that American companies and consumers would pay the duties at the border.
  • Calling Trump: Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte are among the leaders who talked to Trump on Sunday. Starmer's spokesperson said the PM told the president that "applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is wrong," per the New York Times. Rutte was diplomatically vague afterward. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she told Trump he's making a mistake, per the Guardian.

  • Back home: Appearing on CBS' Face the Nation, Republican Rep. Mike Turner said Trump lacks the authority to take Greenland by military force. The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said on the same program that, despite the rhetoric, Greenland faces no active threat from Russia or China. "The only security threat to Greenland right now is the United States," Sen. Mark Warner said, per the Times. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican Sen. Rand Paul said on NBC's Meet the Press that they'll introduce a war powers resolution to keep Trump from invading Greenland and another measure to block his tariff plan.

  • Basketball diplomacy: In London on Sunday, a heckler yelled "Leave Greenland alone!" during Vanessa Williams' performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of an NBA game between Memphis and Orlando. The crowd responded with scattered laughs and applause.
  • Strange times: A member of the Danish Parliament who chairs its Defense Committee said that "of course we will fight back" if attacked by its fellow NATO member, though "we know full well that the Americans can destroy us," per the Times. Rasmus Jarlov then added that it was "absolutely so weird to be uttering something like that."

