Europe Warns US About Tariffs

European officials held an emergency meeting in Brussels on Sunday to map out a response to President Trump's threat to raise tariffs on eight US allies unless they accept his effort to buy Greenland, calling the move coercive and a challenge to sovereignty. Diplomats from the 27 EU nations weighed possible countermeasures, including new levies or restrictions on US service providers operating in the bloc, according to two European diplomats. France is urging activation of a powerful 2023 trade tool that could hit American services, the Washington Post reports, especially in sectors dominated by US tech companies, though many members prefer to try to ease tensions with the US first. Leaders of the 27 nations plan an emergency, in-person summit this week, possibly Thursday, per Politico Europe. Developments include: