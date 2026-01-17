Protesters Clash in Minneapolis

Protesters for and against the Trump administration's latest immigration crackdown clashed in Minneapolis on Saturday, as the Minnesota governor's office announced that National Guard troops had been mobilized and stood ready to assist state law enforcement. There have been protests every day since the Department of Homeland Security ramped up immigration enforcement in Minneapolis and St. Paul by bringing in more than 2,000 federal officers and Renee Good was killed by an ICE officer. Saturday's confrontation took place when a large group of protesters turned out in downtown Minneapolis and confronted a much smaller group of people demonstrating in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the AP reports.

The group chased the pro-ICE demonstrators away and forced at least one member to take off a shirt they deemed objectionable. Jake Lang, who organized the pro-ICE demonstration, appeared to be injured as he left the scene, with bruises and scrapes on his head. Snowballs and water balloons were also thrown before an armored police van and heavily equipped Minneapolis police arrived. "We're out here to show Nazis and ICE and DHS and MAGA you are not welcome in Minneapolis," said protester Luke Rimington. "Stay out of our city, stay out of our state. Go home."

Also on Saturday, the state National Guard said in a statement that it had been mobilized by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to support the Minnesota State Patrol "to assist in providing traffic support to protect life, preserve property, and support the rights of all Minnesotans to assemble peacefully." A spokesperson for the Guard said it hasn't been deployed to city streets yet. On Friday, a federal judge ruled that immigration officers can't detain or tear gas peaceful protesters who aren't obstructing authorities, including when they're observing the officers during their Minnesota operation.