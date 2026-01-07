CIA Turncoat Dies in Prison at 84

Aldrich Ames, the career CIA officer who sold out America's spies to Moscow for cash in one of the worst breaches in the agency's history, has died in federal prison at 84. The Bureau of Prisons says Ames, locked up since 1994 under a life-without-parole sentence, died Monday at a facility in Cumberland, Maryland.

The New York Times reports that Ames, son of a CIA officer, "failed upward through the agency ranks for 17 years" before landing a highly sensitive job in 1983 as chief of counterintelligence in the Soviet division. From there, he had access to the CIA's most valuable Soviet sources—roughly a dozen deeply placed agents inside the USSR's government and embassies, cultivated over decades.