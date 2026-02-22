US  | 
divorce

States With the 10 Highest Divorce Rates

Oklahoma has the most in a new analysis
Posted Feb 22, 2026 9:25 AM CST
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates
   (Getty/Marta Nogueira)

Divorce rates in the US have been on the decline for decades, particularly so in the last 15 years, according to the Pew Research Center. Still, about a third of Americans who have ever said "I do" also have divorced, and some states fare worse than others on that front. Mental Floss takes note of a new analysis of national data by Tarotoo concluding that divorce is most common in Oklahoma than in any other state. The top 10:

  1. Oklahoma, 9.71 divorces per 1,000 people
  2. Alabama, 8.80
  3. Nevada, 8.75
  4. Mississippi, 8.66
  5. Tennessee, 8.39
  6. Kentucky, 8.35
  7. Delaware, 8.17
  8. West Virginia, 8.15 (tie)
  9. New Hampshire, 8.15 (tie)
  10. Arkansas, 8.03
(A separate ranking suggests Wyoming is the least romantic state.)

