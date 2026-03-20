'World's Biggest Band' Readies a Spectacle

Those not plugged into K-Pop might care little about the initials BTS. But those who are plugged in care very much indeed—and they are prepped for a reunion of what the BBC succinctly describes as the "world's biggest band." On Saturday, some 250,000 people are expected to converge on Gwanghwamun Square in South Korea as BTS performs together for the first time since 2022. Only 22,000 fans will actually get inside the concert venue, with the rest watching on large screens in the square. The rest of the world, however, can see the show live-streamed on Netflix. For Americans, that translates to 7am ET Saturday, notes the AP.