Iran Warns It May Shut Strait of Hormuz 'Completely'

Iran is warning it will choke off one of the world's most important oil routes if the US follows through on a new threat, CNN reports. The country's armed forces headquarters said Sunday it is prepared to shut the Strait of Hormuz "completely" and for an indefinite period if US President Trump orders strikes on Iranian power plants. The statement came a day after Trump said he would direct attacks on Iran's power infrastructure if the narrow waterway—through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes—is not fully reopened to shipping within 48 hours.

Iran's military said the strait would remain closed until any damaged plants are restored, and broadened its warning beyond the US. It threatened to hit Israeli energy and communications networks, referring to Israel as an "occupying regime," per the AP, as well as "similar companies in the region with US shareholders." Power plants in countries that host American bases "will be legitimate targets for us," the headquarters said. Early Monday, Israel launched new attacks against Iran, the AP reports, and the top leader of the US military's Central Command described the joint campaign against Iran as "ahead or on plan." Meanwhile, Trump spoke to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the need to see the Strait of Hormuz reopened in a late-night call Sunday, CNN reports.