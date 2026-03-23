A Coaching Moment Goes Viral in Women's Tourney

Maryland's season ended Sunday, and one sideline moment is getting as much attention as the score. TV cameras caught longtime Terrapins coach Brenda Frese delivering a fiery, face-to-face message to star guard Oluchi Okananwa during the third quarter of a 74–66 NCAA Tournament loss to North Carolina. Watch it here. "I believe in you," Frese can be seen saying, thanks to lip-reading via the Athletic. "But you gotta want this moment." Okananwa then helped her team rally to tie the game, though North Carolina ultimately triumphed, notes CBS Sports.