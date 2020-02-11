'Evil Genius' Dad Who Lived in Daughter's Dorm Gets 60 Years

UPDATE

Jan 20, 2023 1:29 PM CST

Larry Ray, the dad convicted in April of sex trafficking and racketeering after moving into his daughter's Sarah Lawrence dorm and sexually, emotionally, and physically abusing her classmates, was sentenced to 60 years behind bars on Friday. Calling Ray an "evil genius," Judge Lewis Liman handed the sentence down Friday in a Manhattan federal courtroom. Prosecutors had sought life in prison for the 63-year-old, while defense attorneys were looking for no more than 15 years. The Guardian and Daily Beast note that Ray's four-week trial was punctuated by a series of medical episodes he supposedly suffered, with some speculating he may have been faking those incidents to manipulate the jury.

Feb 11, 2020 2:20 PM CST

The bizarre story of "Larry Ray" came into the public consciousness by way of a lengthy story from the Cut on the dad who, in September 2010, moved into his daughter's eight-person campus dorm at Sarah Lawrence College. To say that things got crazy from there is an understatement. Now federal prosecutors say they got criminal. Lawrence Ray was arrested Tuesday on extortion and sex trafficking charges involving those New York college students. The 60-year-old is accused of using "physical, sexual, and psychological abuse" to extort almost $1 million from five victims, about half of which allegedly came from a female he forced into prostitution, reports NBC News. Coverage:

To get up to speed on Ray, read our earlier coverage of the Cut's story, which detailed how Ray started by trying to counsel some of the students about their problems and then took a turn. A portion: "He started instructing some of the students to have sex with each other; he would watch or participate. He took the locks off the bathroom doors. He demanded they pay him tens of thousands for items they had supposedly damaged. No one questioned any of it."

The FBI's assistant director at the helm of the New York office put it like this: "The conduct here is outrageous. It makes me angry. If it doesn't make you angry, you don't have a soul."