JPMorgan Chief Survives Health Scare

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is recovering from another health scare, six years after he survived throat cancer. The bank says the CEO is "recovering well" after emergency heart surgery Thursday to treat an acute aortic dissection—a separation of tissues in the aorta wall, which is often fatal. The symptoms resemble a heart attack, and sources tell the Wall Street Journal that Dimon checked himself into a New York City hospital after he felt unwell while getting ready for work. "The good news is that it was caught early," the bank said in a memo to employees. The bank says co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith are leading the bank while Dimon is recovering, under what bank insiders call the "Jamie getting hit by a bus plan," according to the Journal's sources.

Dimon has been CEO of JPMorgan Chase since 2005, making him one of Wall Street's longest-serving—and most powerful—chief executives. He recently told CNN that he decided to live more "deliberately" after recovering from cancer. "Everyone knows they're going to die, but at one point it's right here and you realize it's true and it's true maybe sooner than you think," he said. "And so it's nice to end every day by saying, 'That was a good day.' Every meeting, that was a good meeting. Every week, that was a good week." But Dimon, who made more than $31 million last year, is in no rush to retire. The Journal notes that when asked about the issue earlier this year, he said he plans to retire in five years—but he has been saying the same thing every year for at least six years.


