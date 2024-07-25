Report: Murdoch Family Is Fighting a Secret Legal Battle

The HBO drama Succession concluded after four seasons, but the real-life version appears to be set for a much longer run. The New York Times reports that 93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch has become estranged from three of his four oldest children amid a secret legal battle over the future of his media empire. According to sealed court documents seen by the Times, Murdoch is trying to change the terms of a supposedly irrevocable family trust to ensure that his media properties, including Fox News, keep their conservative editorial stance after he dies. Changes can be made to the trust if it's determined they're being made in good faith for the benefit of all members, the Times notes.