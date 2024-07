It's a good time to be a British royal. King Charles III's monarchy will get a 53% bump in income next year and find itself on the receiving end of about $170 million. Here's how that number was arrived at:

The bulk of the royal family's wealth lies in the Crown Estate, a collection of lands and other holdings that now officially belong to Charles.

NBC News explains that in exchange for surrendering the revenue the Crown Estate generates, the monarchy receives the Sovereign Grant, which is funded by the taxpayer.

The Sovereign Grant had previously been equal to 25% of the Crown Estate's profits; last year, the figure was slashed to 12%. The grant is reviewed every five years.