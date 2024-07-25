NBA, TNT in Disagreement Over Record TV Deal

The NBA signed its record 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday after saying it was not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's $1.8 billion per year offer to continue its longtime relationship with the league, the AP reports. The media rights deals were approved by the league's Board of Governors last week and will bring the league about $76 billion over those 11 years. WBD had five days to match a part of those deals and said it was exercising its right to do so, but its offer was not considered a true match by the NBA. That means the 2024-25 season will be the last for TNT after a nearly four-decade run—though not long after the NBA signing was announced, WBD said it would take "appropriate action" and said it believes the NBA has to accept its offer.