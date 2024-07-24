Entertainment / box office When It Comes to Animated Films, Inside Out 2 Rules It's now the highest-grossing animated feature ever By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jul 24, 2024 3:15 PM CDT Copied This image released by Disney/Pixar shows Joy, voiced by Amy Poehler, left, and Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, in a scene from "Inside Out 2." (Disney/Pixar via AP) One Disney sequel has dethroned another. CNBC reports Inside Out 2 became the highest-grossing animated feature ever on Tuesday, taking the top slot from Frozen II. The film's current box-office take is $1.462 billion versus Frozen II's $1.454 billion, reports Deadline, and that figure is sure to rise once the film opens in Japan. It's a much-needed win for Disney, whose Pixar and Walt Disney Animation studios haven't had an animated feature pull in more than $480 million globally since 2019. Other feats by the film: Deadline reports it pushed Barbie ($1.446 billion) out of the No. 13 spot of all movies globally. Inside Out 2 now sits behind Top Gun: Maverick. The film reeled in $1 billion in 19 days; that's the shortest time ever for an animated film. Variety adds it's the only film to cross the $1 billion mark in 2024. Disney now occupies seven slots on the list of the Top 10 animated movies ever globally; five are from Pixar. (More box office stories.) Report an error