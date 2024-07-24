When It Comes to Animated Films, Inside Out 2 Rules

One Disney sequel has dethroned another. CNBC reports Inside Out 2 became the highest-grossing animated feature ever on Tuesday, taking the top slot from Frozen II. The film's current box-office take is $1.462 billion versus Frozen II's $1.454 billion, reports Deadline, and that figure is sure to rise once the film opens in Japan. It's a much-needed win for Disney, whose Pixar and Walt Disney Animation studios haven't had an animated feature pull in more than $480 million globally since 2019. Other feats by the film: