When It Comes to Animated Films, Inside Out 2 Rules

It's now the highest-grossing animated feature ever
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 24, 2024 3:15 PM CDT
Inside Out 2's Record-Breaking Tear Continues
This image released by Disney/Pixar shows Joy, voiced by Amy Poehler, left, and Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, in a scene from "Inside Out 2."   (Disney/Pixar via AP)

One Disney sequel has dethroned another. CNBC reports Inside Out 2 became the highest-grossing animated feature ever on Tuesday, taking the top slot from Frozen II. The film's current box-office take is $1.462 billion versus Frozen II's $1.454 billion, reports Deadline, and that figure is sure to rise once the film opens in Japan. It's a much-needed win for Disney, whose Pixar and Walt Disney Animation studios haven't had an animated feature pull in more than $480 million globally since 2019. Other feats by the film:

  • Deadline reports it pushed Barbie ($1.446 billion) out of the No. 13 spot of all movies globally. Inside Out 2 now sits behind Top Gun: Maverick.
  • The film reeled in $1 billion in 19 days; that's the shortest time ever for an animated film.
  • Variety adds it's the only film to cross the $1 billion mark in 2024.
  • Disney now occupies seven slots on the list of the Top 10 animated movies ever globally; five are from Pixar.
(More box office stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X