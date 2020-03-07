Jane Fonda's Pick for President: the 'Climate Candidate'

(Newser) – Jane Fonda has been making headlines in recent months for her Fire Drill Fridays protests against climate change, where she's often accompanied by other celebrity activists. But on Friday, during her latest demonstration in California, she made the news for another reason: her endorsement of Bernie Sanders. "We have to get a climate president in office, and there's only one right now, and that's Bernie Sanders," she told USA Today at the Los Angeles rally. "I believe you have to support the climate candidate." The paper notes Fonda had previously thrown her support behind (and donation dollars to) Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, but she switched over to Sanders once the other two dropped out of the race this week.

The Hill notes that Sanders has put out a "sweeping climate plan" that hopes to get the US to using only renewable energy for transportation and electricity by 2030, and finished with decarbonization 20 years after that. He also claims his plan will create 20 million new jobs in a variety of fields. The Hollywood Reporter notes that stars who joined Fonda on Friday in LA included Diane Lane, Lily Tomlin, Rosanne Arquette, and Sam Waterston. (Read more Jane Fonda stories.)

