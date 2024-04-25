The 1980 office satire 9 to 5 is getting a modern retelling courtesy of Jennifer Aniston's production company, reports the Guardian. Aniston's Echo Films is working on a reboot, with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody handling the script, per Variety. It's not clear if Aniston herself will take one of the lead roles in the film, played by Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin in the original. No plot details have been released. In the 1980 version, the trio of Parton, Fonda, and Tomlin exacted revenge on a sexist boss played by Dabney Coleman.