For First Time Since March, a Photo Taken by Princess Kate

Kensington Palace has released a photograph of Prince Louis to celebrate the young royal's 6th birthday, the first image by Catherine, Princess of Wales, it has distributed since news organizations, including the Associated Press, withdrew a photo edited by the princess over concerns about digital manipulation. The photo published on Tuesday was taken by the princess in the last few days, the palace said in a statement. British media reported that the image, which showed the beaming prince in a plaid shirt, had not been edited, the AP reports. The photo is the first image released by the palace since March, when the former Kate Middleton apologized for the "confusion" caused by her altering of a family photo.