For First Time Since March, a Photo Taken by Princess Kate

Kensington Palace releases photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 24, 2024 12:00 AM CDT
Kensington Palace Releases New Image Taken by Kate
Undated handout photo issued on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, taken by his mother Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, earlier this week in Windsor, to mark his 6th birthday.   (The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kensington Palace via AP)

Kensington Palace has released a photograph of Prince Louis to celebrate the young royal's 6th birthday, the first image by Catherine, Princess of Wales, it has distributed since news organizations, including the Associated Press, withdrew a photo edited by the princess over concerns about digital manipulation. The photo published on Tuesday was taken by the princess in the last few days, the palace said in a statement. British media reported that the image, which showed the beaming prince in a plaid shirt, had not been edited, the AP reports. The photo is the first image released by the palace since March, when the former Kate Middleton apologized for the "confusion" caused by her altering of a family photo.

That picture of Kate and her children was intended to calm speculation about the princess' health after she retreated from public duties following abdominal surgery. But it had the opposite effect, with the online rumor mill going into overdrive after news organizations decided to retract it. Kate later announced that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer, for which she is currently being treated. Louis, born April 23, 2018, is her youngest child with Prince William, the heir to the throne.

