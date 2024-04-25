A Section in Rebel Wilson's Book Has Been Blacked Out

The UK edition of Rebel Wilson's autobiography released Thursday has the look of a redacted government document: A section apparently about Sacha Baron Cohen has been blacked out. An accompanying note says that content "can't be printed here due to the peculiarities of the law in England and Wales," the BBC reports. Wilson had telegraphed that she planned to include her allegations about the Borat star, whose representatives pushed for the material to be left out of Rebel Rising. A spokesperson for Cohen denied the actress' allegations and called the redaction a "clear victory."

HarperCollins told the BBC that the redactions affect most of one page and other small portions of the book. "Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story," a spokesman said. Cohen's spokesman said the change was made after the publisher was given evidence that Wilson's allegations were false. The UK version still has Wilson writing that when the two actors worked together on the film The Brothers Grimsby in 2016, it was "the worst experience of my professional life."

The version released in Australia and New Zealand will have more text removed, HarperCollins Australia told the Guardian: The entire chapter will appear as blacked-out lines. Wilson is Australian. That would be the most redacted version of the book; the variations are based on differences in nations' defamation laws. Rebel Rising has already been published in the US. An excerpt in People last month includes Wilson's allegations that Cohen pressured her to do nude scenes and other behaviors when they worked together, per Rolling Stone. (More Rebel Wilson stories.)