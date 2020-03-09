Fight Over Mall Parking Spot Leaves Man Dead

(Newser) – A 25-year-old man is dead over a dispute about a mall parking spot, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The fatal shooting took place Sunday night at Atlanta's Lenox Square mall in the Buckhead district. Police say a group of people in one car got into an argument with a group of people in another car, per WSB. Both groups went inside the mall, but they returned to the parking spot and the argument continued. One person pulled out a gun and shot the unidentified victim in the head, police say.

The shooter and three others returned to their car and tried to drive away, only to crash in the parking lot, police say. They fled on foot, but an off-duty police officer caught one of them. It's not clear whether that unidentified person is the alleged shooter. This is the fourth shooting outside the mall since December, but the first fatality, per AJC. The newspaper describes the mall, which has high-end shops and eateries, as the "landmark of Atlanta's Buckhead district."


