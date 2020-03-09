Cory Booker Makes His Endorsement

(Newser) – A day after Kamala Harris got on the train to Joe Bidentown, another onetime rival announced that he's backing the former vice president's bid for the Oval Office: Cory Booker has become the latest high-profile Democrat to endorse Biden, reports NJ.com. "The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose," Booker tweeted Monday. "@JoeBiden won’t only win - he’ll show there's more that unites us than divides us," adding that Biden would "restore honor to the Oval Office." The endorsement comes ahead of what NPR dubs "Big Tuesday"—primaries in Michigan, which with 125 delegates, is critical to Bernie Sanders' chances; Washington (89), Missouri (68), Mississippi (36), Idaho (20), and North Dakota (14).