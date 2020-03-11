(Newser) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has solidly taken front-runner status after Tuesday's primaries, and a big part of his more recent victories can be attributed to what the Washington Post calls a "suburban surge." The paper notes that voter turnout in Michigan especially saw a spike in the suburbs, including in the areas surrounding Detroit, which had seen anemic turnout in 2016. The same scenario played out in the suburbs of Kansas City, St. Louis, and (the Miss.-based suburbs of) Memphis, helping propel Biden to wins in multiple state primaries Tuesday. The Atlantic reports that Biden also benefitted from suburbanite enthusiasm on Super Tuesday, and says this could prove to be the path to put Biden into the White House. The magazine notes it's the same demographic of moderates that led a "revolt" against Trump in the 2018 midterms.

story continues below

"My main goal is to not have Trump get reelected," a Minnesota voter tells the AP, noting she's more ideologically aligned with Sanders but voted for Biden last week. Still, with calls by many for Sanders to concede that the race is now Biden's, the Vermont senator doesn't seem quite ready to pack it in. He's still set to debate Biden in Arizona on Sunday ahead of the primary there Tuesday, which will also see primaries in Florida, Ohio, and Illinois. In a Wednesday morning appearance on CNN, California Rep. Ro Khanna said that while Sanders "understands where the delegates are," he's also ready to go head-to-head with Biden to make one more plea to the American people. "He's earned the right to make his case" on Sunday, Khanna said, per the Post, noting Sanders "cares about a lot of the issues" and thinks he's the one who can get Trump out of office. (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

