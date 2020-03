(Newser) – Moderators won't need to worry about shushing rowdy Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders at the next Democratic debate—because, to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection, there won't be any audience members. The Democratic National Committee confirmed Tuesday that there will be no audience at Sunday night's debate in Phoenix "at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution," Politico reports. CNN, which is co-hosting the debate with Univision, said it will not provide the traditional "spin room" for member of the media to congregate. USA Today predicts that the move will add a "sober tone" to the debate in the 5,000-capacity Arizona Federal Theatre. (Read more Democratic debate stories.)