 
X

The Trudeaus Are Self-Isolating

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a trip feeling ill, is awaiting test results
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2020 1:00 PM CDT

(Newser) – Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, returned from a recent trip to London feeling a bit off. And so, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple is taking all precautions, the CBC reports. A press release from the PM's office describes the first lady's symptoms as "mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night" that "have since subsided," but says she has been self-isolating at home while awaiting COVID-19 test results. "The doctor's advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself," the statement continues. "However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results." He is not currently planning to get tested. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.