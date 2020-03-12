The Trudeaus Are Self-Isolating

(Newser) – Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, returned from a recent trip to London feeling a bit off. And so, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple is taking all precautions, the CBC reports. A press release from the PM's office describes the first lady's symptoms as "mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night" that "have since subsided," but says she has been self-isolating at home while awaiting COVID-19 test results. "The doctor's advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself," the statement continues. "However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results." He is not currently planning to get tested. (Read more coronavirus stories.)