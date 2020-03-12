Trump: Stocks Will 'Bounce Back Very Big'

(Newser) – President Trump on Thursday defended new rules barring travel from most of Europe to the US. "I don't want people dying," the president told reporters at the White House, per Politico. "I made a very tough decision last night." European officials were angry that Trump did not consult with them before his prime-time announcement, but Trump brushed off those concerns because he said he had to act fast. "I mean, when they raise taxes on us, they don't consult us, and I think that's probably one in the same," he said. As for the negative reaction by global markets, Trump asserted that stocks are "going to bounce back very big at the right time."

In terms of the markets, he added: "Whether it affects the stock market or not, very important, but it's not important compared to life and death. And I think you will see the end result is very good because of it. But it'll take a period of time." Also: