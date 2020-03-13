There's Actually Some Good News on Coronavirus

In this March 10 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, people recovered from coronavirus prepare to leave a rehabilitation center after a 14-day quarantine for medical observation in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Xiong Qi/Xinhua via AP)

