Vegas, Dead? Not if Little Darlings Has a Say

(Newser) – Want to place a bet on tomorrow's weather in Indianapolis? How about Paris or Toronto? Well, BetOnline.ag is ready to give you odds. With most major US sports leagues shut down, online bettors are getting creative—and, let's face it, desperate—enough to take bets on the weather, New York Magazine reports. Bovada is among those taking weather-related bets, letting people place money on high and low temps in major cities. "The severity of what’s going on in the world right now, it's bombarding us," says Pat Morrow, top oddsmaker at Bovada. "You can't really flip away from cable news. You can't have your usual distractions. So we figured: What else are people talking about? What else are people engaging with? Hopefully this could be our own way to provide distraction."

Sadly, brick-and-mortar casinos don't have such creative solutions. USA Today lists Las Vegas institutions that have shut their doors, including Wynn resorts, MGM resorts, and Caesars entertainment buffets. The most creative business of all might be Little Darlings strip club in Vegas, which plans to offer 10-minute drive-through strip shows for $100 each starting Saturday night, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. What's more: "On Saturday we're doing nude triple-X hand sanitizer wrestling," says Ryan Carlson, head of operations for Little Darlings. "We have about 20 gallons of hand sanitizer, and we're doing a cool nude hand sanitizer wrestling show." He says the club will check everyone's temperature at the door and offer hand-sanitizing stations "probably every 15 feet." (Read more Las Vegas stories.)

