(Newser) – Officials in Florida are delivering some bad news in the case of missing Colorado boy Gannon Stauch. CNN reports that a body was found in the Florida Panhandle this week, and it's likely that of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who vanished from Colorado Springs in January. Per a release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Colorado, officials there were contacted Wednesday by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida with news that a "deceased juvenile male" had been found in Pace, about 15 miles northeast of Pensacola. An autopsy tentatively IDed the body as Gannon's, the release says. "We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Gannon," the release notes, adding that, due to a gag order, no further details will be made available.

The statement did mention, however, that anyone who'd seen Gannon's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, suspected of murdering Gannon, in either Pace or Pensacola in early February to contact El Paso County authorities. Gannon's mother said earlier this month that Stauch "will pay 100% for this heinous thing that she did." CBS Denver says authorities believe Gannon was murdered in the Colorado Springs area. Stauch had previously been charged with first-degree murder of a child under 12 by a person in a position of trust, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence. She'll now face new charges, including first-degree murder with intent and deliberation, which could bring her life without parole in prison, per CBS. (Gannon's father has filed for divorce from Letecia Stauch.)

