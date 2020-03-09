Gannon Stauch's Dad Files for Divorce

(Newser) – Gannon Stauch's father filed for divorce from the boy's stepmom days after she was arrested for the Colorado 11-year-old's alleged murder. Eugene Albert Stauch, 37, filed for divorce from Letecia Stauch, 36, on Thursday, People reports. Letecia Stauch was extradited from South Carolina, where she was initially detained, to Colorado last week to face charges of first-degree murder of a child under 12 by a person in a position of trust, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence, WPDE reports. She allegedly got free of her handcuffs at one point and attacked a deputy transporting her; it's not yet clear if she will face additional charges in that incident. Gannon's body has not yet been found, but police believe he is dead.

The Colorado Sun reported last week that Letecia Stauch had been fired from a middle school teaching job three days before reporting Gannon Stauch missing on Jan. 27. The school district says it found "inconsistencies in her employment application." Her South Carolina teaching license had also been revoked in 2016 for abandoning a job without notice. KRDO reports Letecia Stauch is due in court this week for the first hearing on charges relating to Gannon Stauch; the first hearing in the divorce case is set for March 17. (More on the case here.)

