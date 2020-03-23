Trump: We'll Reassess Plan After 15 Days

(Newser) – President Trump says the US will reevaluate its coronavirus strategy at the end of the month to determine "which way we want to go." In an all-caps tweet, he wrote: "We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," without elaborating, reports Reuters. It could be a nod to the sentiment expressed late last week by the conservative editorial board of the Wall Street Journal. The board argued that while an initial shutdown of about two weeks is wise and necessary, a longer break would be catastrophic for US businesses and their employees. "That should be the moment, if not sooner, to offer new guidance on what might be called phase two of the coronavirus pandemic campaign," the editors wrote.

The 15-day period Trump is referencing began March 16 when he outlined a series of proposals to help stem the spread of the virus. Since then, states have taken initiatives of their own, and now more than 1 in 3 Americans are under stay-at-home orders, reports US News & World Report. That includes those in the states of New York, California, Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana, and Delaware, as well as in the city of Philadelphia. "At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go!" wrote Trump. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

