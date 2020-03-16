Trump Issues Strongest Virus Guidance Yet: 'It's Bad'

(Newser) – President Trump issued what NBC News calls his "strongest coronavirus guidance yet" Monday afternoon, formally recommending that for the next 15 days all Americans regardless of age and health status:

avoid gatherings where 10 or more people are present

halt all discretionary travel

stop going to bars and restaurants, making social visits, or going on non-essential shopping trips

stay away from nursing homes and long-term care facilities

keep their children home from school

"It's bad, it's bad," Trump said, per Politico. "Each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread and transmission of the virus. ... It’s important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience mild symptoms, they can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm's way." Anthony Fauci, one of his key health advisers, added that this move is an attempt to prepare for what's to come: "It isn’t an overreaction. It’s an action that’s commensurate with what's going on in reality." Trump also noted, however, per CNN, that he has no plans currently for a national curfew or forced quarantine. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

