They Heard a Yell, Then Saw the Snow-Covered Home

(Newser) – Amid a sea of stories about Americans being stuck in their homes, a different version out of Northern California. CBS Sacramento reports that after heavy snow in Calaveras County, a 74-year-old man became trapped in his home. He was reportedly stuck there with no food, power, or phone with which to call 911 for five days. He had posted "Please help!" signs in his windows and blown a whistle over the course of two days. But it wasn't until two Pacific Gas & Energy workers were near Big Trees Village on Friday that the man was rescued.

PGE Currents says employees Adam Gossett and Ean Collins heard "a faint, muffled yell" coming from near where they were working. They turned off their trucks and were able to trace the sound to a home "mostly hidden by large snowbanks," per the company. Inside they found a diabetic man whom the workers described as "clearly in distress." A 911 call was placed, and other nearby PG&E workers responded, helping to shovel clear the doorway so first responders could reach him.


