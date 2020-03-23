2 Big Names Will Be Churning Out Hand Sanitizer

(Newser) – Just a couple of weeks ago, Tito's warned consumers not to use its vodka as a DIY hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus outbreak. But perhaps that got management thinking about how it actually could help during the pandemic, because now Tito's has made itself a full-fledged partner in hand sanitizer output. As the New York Daily News reports, the liquor-maker announced Sunday it will be transforming its distillery into a production facility for hand sanitizer, with an expected initial output of 24 tons, followed by more "as needed." "Currently, we are testing our formula, procuring necessary components of supplies and packaging, and preparing for production as we wait for the additional required ingredients to be delivered to the distillery," the company said in a statement.

Distilleries nationwide have been jumping into the hand sanitizer effort since the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau relaxed its regulations last week so such companies could make ethanol-based sanitizers. Tito's notes it will be giving the hand sanitizer away for free locally and to "those most in need." Breweries are also now joining Team Hand Sanitizer—specifically, Anheuser-Busch, which announced over the weekend it would similarly be pitching in, per WABC. "We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees—this time is no different," the company said in a Saturday tweet. "That's why we are using our supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States."


