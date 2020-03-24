New Allegation on Lori Vallow Involves Zombies, Demons

(Newser) – More allegations are emerging in the case of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother arrested in Hawaii in connection with the disappearance of her two children. The details come again via the ex-husband of Vallow's niece, who filed paperwork in an Arizona court in connection with his own child custody battle. In a February filing, Brandon Boudreaux alleged ex-wife Melani Boudreaux knows the whereabouts of JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. A filing made by Brandon last week includes what is said to be an account from Melani's current husband, Ian Powlowski. That account delves into Vallow and new husband Chad Daybell's religious beliefs, touching on "zombies, demons, wizards, sorcery, and doctrines that are based on but add to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," per AZ Family.

In it, he alleges that "Melani had been told by Chad and Lori that her children had been possessed and had become zombies" and that "Brandon had been possessed by a demon or another dark entity," reports ABC15. Brandon was shot at on Oct. 2, 2019, and Powlowski's account states that Melanie suggested to him that Lori and Chad could have been behind the attempt on his life: "If shooting at Brandon was indeed based on the idea that he was not longer actually Brandon and needed to die as part of the Lord's plan, then the kid's lives could be forfeit based on the idea that they're not really Tylee and JJ anymore." NBC News notes the filing defines zombies as "human bodies that have had their original spirits forced from them and have been possessed" by a demon, disembodied spirit, or slug. (Read more Lori Vallow stories.)

