Toilet Licking Coronavirus Challenge Doesn't End Well

(Newser) – The viral toilet-licking challenge sparked by the coronavirus pandemic seemed like it couldn't possibly end well and, indeed, it may not have for one influencer who took part. The 21-year-old California social media star, who goes by the usernames Larz and GayShawnMendes on platforms including TikTok, shared a video of himself licking a toilet in a public bathroom Friday. Two days later, alongside a video of himself in a hospital bed, he tweeted, "I tested positive for Coronavirus," People and the New York Post report. His Twitter account has since been suspended, and his claim has not been independently verified. (Another toilet-licker was looking to land a record deal.)