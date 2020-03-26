Coronavirus Hits Another Palace

(Newser) – The coronavirus pandemic has touched another royal family: After seven of their palace staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Malaysia's king and queen are under quarantine, the AP reports. The staffers were hospitalized Tuesday, and health authorities are working to figure out the source of the virus transmission. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and his wife Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah reportedly tested negative for the virus, but decided to self-quarantine for 14 days. The palace will be deep cleaned. Malaysia is under lockdown until at least April 14. It has 1,796 confirmed cases of the virus, the most in Southeast Asia, and 21 deaths. (Prince Albert and Prince Charles have the virus.)