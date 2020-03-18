(Newser) – In times of a viral outbreak, why not make a viral video? That was the thought process of TikTok user Ava Louise, who once appeared on Dr. Phil's show as a rebellious teen and confessed, "I want to have purpose and meaning." The self-proclaimed Instagram influencer tried to give herself just that by making a TikTok video showing her licking an airplane toilet seat, with the words "coronavirus challenge" overlaying the clip. "Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane," Louise posted. As of Wednesday, the video had more than 460,000 views on Twitter. Per Louise herself, she'd hoped the TikTok would catch on. "I'm looking for a record deal and a reality show about my messy life," she tells People, which notes she'd posted inflammatory tweets about the virus previously, including one that read "coronavirus is for poor people and poor people only."

story continues below

Many weren't happy with Louise's stunt. "Put her ass in jail!" tweeted The View's Meghan McCain—to which Louise responded with an Instagram post showing her posing in a bikini, noting, "Meghan McCain could NEVER." Business Insider—which notes Louise said she created the video to "trick boomers into giving her attention," thanking media outlets for calling attention to it all—reports on a follow-up video by Louise that went up after the TikTok. In it, the 21-year-old, who says she's a public relations major at Rutgers University, drinks a White Claw and reads from a scripted response, per Heavy.com. "You're all so f---king stupid," she says. "There's a reason coronavirus is taking out people over 50, because you're all idiots who ruined our country ... Darwinism's doing its job by knocking you out with this virus." Response from the internet? "I'm sure her parents are proud," tweets one observer. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

