Amazon Delivery Guy Seen Spitting on Box

(Newser) – Spitting, a criminal act? Maybe for an Amazon delivery worker who was caught spitting on a package amid the coronavirus pandemic, TMZ reports. Video shows him leaving his mark Thursday on a box outside a duplex in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles. The unidentified worker is seen putting down the package, bending over, spitting, catching some of the spittle, and apparently spreading it on the package. Then he snaps a shot to confirm the delivery like it was business as usual. Business Insider notes that he was caught on the resident's Amazon Ring device.

"I received the box and saw a big wet spot and then checked the camera!" writes the resident, Marcus Martinez, in a now-deleted tweet. Radio.com reports that he also wrote: "Please share!!!!!! I am trying to contact amazon ASAP so please tag amazon if you share this!! I received the box and saw a big wet spot and then checked the camera!" TMZ reports that an Amazon rep "gasped in horror" at the video and said the worker was from a third party service; Amazon says it's "aggressively investigating." In a similar story, a Pennsylvania woman was charged with four felonies after purposely coughing on food at a grocery store, per NBC News. The food was worth about $35,000 and had to be thrown out. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

