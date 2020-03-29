Longtime Soap Star John Callahan Dies at 66

In this Friday, Feb. 27, 1998 file photo, John Callahan of "All My Children" kisses his award after winning Outstanding Lead Actor at the Soap Opera Digest Awards in Universal City, Calif. Callahan, known for playing Edmund Grey on “All My Children,” has died. He was 66. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

