Longtime Soap Star John Callahan Dies at 66

(Newser)
John Callahan, who lit up the small screen on All My Children for years, died Saturday at the age of 66. Variety reports that the cause of death was a stroke. Callahan's ex-wife, Eva LaRue, a fellow AMC alum and mother to their 18-year-old daughter, Kaya, announced his death via Instagram. "May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend," she captioned her photo tribute. "Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya.” Callahan starred as Edmund Grey on AMC from 1992 to 2005, reports People; he also had roles on General Hospital, Santa Barbara, and Days of Our Lives. Onetime AMC co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar was among those paying tribute, saying, "He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there." (Read more obituary stories.)