Cops: He Tried to Kidnap Kids. A Teen Wrestler Was Watching

(Newser) – A man who allegedly tried to kidnap three children from a New Mexico convenience store was stopped when he came up against a champion high school wrestler. Canaan Bower, 16, was getting gas in Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when he noticed a commotion at a convenience store across the street. A woman said she was waiting for an Uber with her three children—aged 9, 2, and 1—when a man grabbed her 2-year-old's arm and demanded the children go with him, per the Las Cruces Sun-News. The woman said she kicked the man—identified by deputies as 22-year-old Daniel Arroyo Beltran—who then punched her in the head, causing her to fall on the infant in a carrier on her back. Beltran also allegedly punched a man and tried to punch a woman on the scene. That's when Canaan jumped in his truck.

Beltran had punched several more people inside the store and was attempting to force his way into an employee-only room where the family was hiding by the time Bower arrived, finding "a whole bunch of blood all over the floor," his father, Troy Bower, tells the Sun-News. Within seconds, witnesses said the teen had pinned Beltran to the ground. Canaan of Mayfield High School, who won the district's heavyweight (285 pounds) wrestling championship last month, "just came up behind this guy and body-slammed him and got him in a chokehold and waited for the police to show up," his father says. Beltran of Phoenix, Ariz., was then taken into custody, per KRQE. He's charged with four counts of battery, two counts of assault, two counts of child abuse, and one count of kidnapping. (An 8-year-old saved his sister from a kidnapper.)

