Your Coronavirus Break: Michael and Jim, Reunited

(Newser) – Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey aren't the only two alums from The Office getting together to talk about old times. Over the weekend, none other than John Krasinski and Steve Carell chatted online about their favorite memories as Jim and Michael, reports People. They did so as part of Krasinski's quest for good news amid the coronavirus shutdown, notes Mashable, which has led to his Some Good News venture. (See his talk with Carell here.) Some snippets:

"I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old," he says of landing the "Jim" gig 15 years ago. "After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables 'cause I was sure nothing was gonna happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe." Carell: "It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today; it's pretty cool."

