Your Coronavirus Break: Michael and Jim, Reunited

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey aren't the only two alums from The Office getting together to talk about old times. Over the weekend, none other than John Krasinski and Steve Carell chatted online about their favorite memories as Jim and Michael, reports People. They did so as part of Krasinski's quest for good news amid the coronavirus shutdown, notes Mashable, which has led to his Some Good News venture. (See his talk with Carell here.) Some snippets:
- Krasinski: "I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old," he says of landing the "Jim" gig 15 years ago. "After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables 'cause I was sure nothing was gonna happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe."
- Carell: "It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today; it's pretty cool."
- Favorites: Krasinski recalled a scene in which the character of Kevin Malone, played by Brian Baumgartner, sat on the lap of Michael, dressed as Santa, during a Christmas episode. The camera was supposed to flash to Jim for a classic "Jim face," but Krasinski says it never happened because he was laughing too hard: "I was either on the floor or I had left the room."
- Favorites, II: Carell mentioned the "Dinner Party" episode and the dialogue around Michael's small, flat-screen TV. He also spoke of the episode in which Jim impersonated Dwight. "It was crazy," he said. "You're a very good impressionist in general. I don't think it's something people know."
- Reunion? Maybe don't hold your breath for a larger reunion. "Listen, I know everybody's talking about a reunion," said Krasinski, per Entertainment Weekly. "Hopefully one day we just get to reunite as people and just all get to say, 'Hi.'"
