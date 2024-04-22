Luke Skywalker's Blue Milk Is Coming to Supermarkets

It's a marketing scheme from TruMoo ahead of May 4 'Star Wars' festivities
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 22, 2024 1:57 PM CDT
Luke pours some blue milk.   (YouTube)

The idea of drinking milk tinted with blue food coloring may not sound like a winner of its own accord. But TruMoo is banking on Star Wars fever to goose sales of the weird product as the traditional May 4 celebration of the franchise nears, reports USA Today. For the uninitiated, it seems that Luke Skywalker drank a glass of blue milk while while chatting with his uncle in Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope, and it has since become an obsession of sorts for fans of the franchise, per Food & Wine.

"According to Star Wars lore, blue milk is produced by female Banthas and is available on planets located on The Outer Rim," the site explains. Visitors to Star Wars-themed attractions at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios can buy the stuff, but it will be temporarily available at supermarkets nationwide for the TruMoo promotion. The brand is working in cahoots with LucasFilms. It says the milk will be available through July if supplies last. (More Star Wars stories.)

