Luke Skywalker's Blue Milk Is Coming to Supermarkets

The idea of drinking milk tinted with blue food coloring may not sound like a winner of its own accord. But TruMoo is banking on Star Wars fever to goose sales of the weird product as the traditional May 4 celebration of the franchise nears, reports USA Today. For the uninitiated, it seems that Luke Skywalker drank a glass of blue milk while while chatting with his uncle in Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope, and it has since become an obsession of sorts for fans of the franchise, per Food & Wine.