23-Year-Old Pumping Gas Charged With COVID-19 Stunt

A 23-year-old California man is under arrest after police say he deliberately coughed on a gas pump handle as a coronavirus joke, reports the Arizona Republic. The alleged incident happened in Yuma, Arizona. Authorities say the unnamed suspect from Winterhaven posted a video of his stunt on social media, and multiple people then brought it to the attention of police, per Fox 10. The man told police he got the idea from similar videos on social media. He now faces charges of "unlawful use of infectious biological substance," according to a police statement. The man showed no symptoms of COVID-19, though that might not mean much.