Tired American Workers About to Get a 'Day of Rest'

(Newser) – Lowe's has 2,200 stores in the US and Canada, and every single one of them will be closed on Easter Sunday so that all of its 300,000 employees can get a break. CEO Marvin Ellison described his team as "nothing short of heroic" for working so hard during the pandemic and says Easter will be a "much-deserved day off" that Lowe's employees can spend "with their families and loved ones and recharge." CBS News reports any employee who would have been on the schedule that day will be paid.

story continues below

While Home Depot has yet to say whether its doors will be open Sunday, Lowe's isn't alone on the list of temporarily shuttered retailers: Aldi, BJ's, Costco, Publix, Sam's Club, Target, and Trader Joe's will be closed for Easter, too. USA Today notes that some of those—Costco, Sam's Club, Target—habitually close on Easter. For the ones that don't, a repeated phrase: Trader Joe's and BJ's say they wanted to give their employees "a much needed day of rest" and "a day to rest and recharge." (Read more Lowe's stories.)

