 
X

Investors See Upside of Pandemic Numbers

Stocks shoot up 3.4%
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 8, 2020 3:15 PM CDT

(Newser) – Stocks shot 3.4% higher Wednesday on Wall Street as investors chose to focus on the optimistic side of data about the coronavirus outbreak's trajectory, the AP reports. It's the latest about-face in this brutally volatile stretch for the US stock market, which has flip-flopped between gains and losses for six straight days. The up moves have recently been bigger than the downward swings, though, amid signs that deaths and infections may be nearing a peak or plateau in some of the world’s hardest-hit areas. The S&P 500 has jumped nearly 23% since it hit a low two and a half weeks ago. (Read more Wall Street stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.