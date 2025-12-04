In Remote Nevada, a Sign the Geothermal 'Tide Has Turned'

A geothermal startup says it's made what it believes is a major discovery in Nevada that could reshape the geothermal energy sector. Wired reports that Zanskar, a company that leverages artificial intelligence to pinpoint hidden geothermal resources deep below the Earth's surface, claims to have located a new commercially viable site for a possible power plant—the first such find by the industry in three decades, according to Zanskar.

Per Axios, company scientists used AI-driven computer models to hunt down geothermal activity after high heat flow was found at the site called "Big Blind." The discovery follows years of R&D aimed at overcoming the long-standing challenge of finding such resources, which are often buried deep underground with no visible surface clues.