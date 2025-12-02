Gas Prices Haven't Been This Low Since 2021

Average US gas prices have slipped below $3 a gallon for the first time in four and a half years, offering some relief to drivers, reports CNN. AAA reports the national average for regular gas was $2.998 on Tuesday, just under Monday's $3.001, a first since May 2021. Prices later climbed significantly amid a global energy crisis, worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine, prompting the Biden administration to tap into emergency oil reserves. Now, prices have dropped about six cents in the past week and are slightly lower than they were a year ago, when the average was $3.05 a gallon.