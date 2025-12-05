Money | Eric Trump Eric Trump Is Now the Richest of the Trump Kids Crypto ventures and overseas deals put Eric Trump on top By Evann Gastaldo withNewser.AI Posted Dec 5, 2025 2:00 AM CST Copied Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and son of United States President Donald Trump, speaks during the Bitcoin Asia 2025, at the Hong Kong Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong, on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Daniel Ceng) Eric Trump has quietly become the wealthiest of the Trump siblings, amassing a fortune that now eclipses that of his siblings, which include brothers Donald Jr. and Barron and sisters Ivanka and Tiffany. Despite not owning a direct stake in the Trump Organization's real estate empire, Eric has leveraged his family's political prominence and a series of strategic moves in the cryptocurrency world to build an estimated net worth of $400 million, Forbes reports. The cornerstone of Eric's wealth is a 7.3% stake in American Bitcoin, a publicly traded cryptocurrency mining firm that holds over 3,400 Bitcoin, valued at around $320 million. Eric's share is currently worth about $160 million, though the company's stock has been volatile, with his stake once valued as high as $500 million on paper. Eric's financial portfolio also includes a significant stake in World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture launched by Donald Trump with Eric, Don Jr., and Barron Trump as cofounders. Forbes estimates that Eric has netted about $135 million from this venture, including $80 million in cash and various digital assets. Eric Trump has also benefited from renewed interest in Trump Organization licensing deals abroad, earning millions from agreements in the Middle East and Asia. He owns several properties, including homes in Florida and New York, and holds shares in Dominari Holdings, a financial firm involved in several recent Trump family ventures. For more, see the full piece. Read These Next Suspect arrested in Jan. 6 pipe bomb case. Don't plan an overnighter to Grand Canyon's South Rim now. Gene Simmons says Congress has to fix the radio business model. Pamela Anderson would rather not be known as Pamela Anderson. Report an error