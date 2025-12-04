Gene Simmons of Kiss Makes a Plea to Congress

Gene Simmons of Kiss writes that today's musicians—including his own children Sophie and Nick—have it harder than those decades ago in one significant way: the "broken radio business model." In a Washington Post op-ed, Simmons writes that in the good old days, radio stations would play songs that amounted to free publicity for up-and-coming bands. If people liked what they heard, they'd go out and buy the album. "That's not how it works anymore," he writes. Listeners are more likely to find new music on streaming platforms, while local stations have been purchased by behemoths such as iHeart or Audacy. "They still play music without paying artists—often hits that listeners already know—in order to generate ad revenue. But almost no one listens to the radio today and then buys an album because they hear a song they like."