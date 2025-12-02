Cops: Suspect Swallowed a $22K Faberge Pendant

A New Zealand man is facing theft charges after allegedly swallowing a Faberge pendant worth nearly $22,000 at an Auckland jewelry store. Police say the 32-year-old suspect walked into Partridge Jewellers on Friday, picked up the luxury item—a Faberge x 007 Special Edition Octopussy Egg Surprise Locket —and gulped it down, per the Guardian . Officers arrived within minutes and arrested him at the scene, but the pendant has yet to be recovered, according to authorities. The pendant in question is crafted from 18-karat yellow gold, adorned with green guilloche enamel, and set with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires.

The pendant is a nod to the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy, in which the famous 007 agent "swaps out a Faberge during an auction," per the Daily Beast. The locket contains a miniature 18-karat gold octopus inside, complete with black diamond eyes. In addition to the Faberge incident, the man is also accused of stealing an iPad from the same jewelry store earlier in November—as well as cat litter and flea treatment valued at about $65 from a private residence the following day. The suspect has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday.