Trump Eyes Aussie Retirement Model as a Possible Fix for US

Looking overseas for fresh ideas, President Trump says his team is studying Australia's retirement savings program as a possible model for revamping how Americans prepare for their later years. Trump said Australia's "superannuation" system—requiring employers to contribute 12% of an employee's income to a retirement fund—was "a good plan" that had "worked out very well." "We're looking at it very seriously," the president said, per CNN . Employer contributions are mandatory under the program and held until retirement, with only limited options for early access. Employees can also add their own money to funds, which are managed by professional investors.

The system, established with 3% contributions in 1992, has grown into the world's fourth-largest retirement savings pool (about $3 trillion), though Australia is 55th in the world in terms of population (27 million). The "super" system is credited with preparing Australia for an aging population while easing the financial pressure on future generations. It ranks B+ on the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index, compared to a C+ for the US system.

Adopting a similar structure in the US would mean a major shift from the current model, where 401(k) plans are optional and Social Security serves as the main source of retirement income. It would also mean notable political and logistical hurdles, given that the US population is 12 times that of Australia. But with Social Security facing long-term funding issues, the idea has gained enough traction to spark conversation among policymakers. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously raved about the program at a superannuation summit in Washington, DC, in February, per CNN.

The Australian Financial Review notes Australian superannuation funds have "invested heavily" in the US over the past 10 years. The White House projects they'll invest $1 trillion in the US over the next decade.