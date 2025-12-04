FBI Finally Nabs a Suspect in Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case

Federal authorities have arrested a suspect in the long-running investigation into pipe bombs planted near the headquarters of both major political parties in Washington, DC, the day before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, sources tell NBC News . The arrest, which took place Thursday morning, represents the first major breakthrough in a case that has frustrated investigators for nearly five years. The FBI plans to provide more details at a Justice Department news conference later in the day. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

The FBI says the individual—believed to be 5'7" and wearing Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a gold logo—planted one device near the Democratic National Committee headquarters and another near the Republican National Committee headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021. The homemade bombs were discovered about 15 hours later on the next day. They were viable but did not detonate, per CBS News.

In 2023, the reward for information leading to an arrest was raised to $500,000. The slow progress in the case had drawn criticism from lawmakers and fueled conspiracy theories, including suggestions of government involvement or that police officers were responsible. Last month, the FBI publicly debunked a theory alleging a former Capitol Police officer planted the devices. Investigators say they have conducted more than 1,000 interviews and reviewed tens of thousands of video files over the course of the investigation.